UNBELIEVABLE: Biden Urges Congress To Pass Strict New Gun Control Laws

On Sunday, former Vice President Joe Biden took a big step forward in the push to strip Americans of their Second Amendment rights.

In a statement designed to coincide with the third anniversary of the horrific school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Biden called for the Democrat-controlled Congress to get cracking to produce legislation that would impose harsh new restrictions on ownership of firearms.

The official White House statement played heavily on emotions by emphasizing the suffering of the victims’ families as well as the tragedy of the promising young lives cut short and promised action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer” before the “next” school shooting.

Look below:

JUST IN: Pres. Joe Biden calls on Congress to take action on gun reform on 3rd anniversary of Parkland shooting: "This Administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call." https://t.co/wKgASicAWN pic.twitter.com/xmLdYHGgqD — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2021

Biden’s entire statement:

“Three years ago today, a lone gunman took the lives of 14 students and three educators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In seconds, the lives of dozens of families, and the life of an American community, were changed forever.

For three years now, the Parkland families have spent birthdays and holidays without their loved ones. They’ve missed out on the experience of sending their children off to college or seeing them on their first job after high school. Like far too many families, they’ve had to bury pieces of their soul deep within the Earth. Like far too many families — and, indeed, like our nation — they’ve been left to wonder whether things would ever be okay.

These families are not alone. In big cities and small towns. In schools and shopping malls. In churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples. In movie theaters and concert halls. On city street corners that will never get a mention on the evening news. All across our nation, parents, spouses, children, siblings, and friends have known the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence. And in this season of so much loss, last year’s historic increase in homicides across America, including the gun violence disproportionately devastating Black and Brown individuals in our cities, has added to the number of empty seats at our kitchen tables. Today, as we mourn with the Parkland community, we mourn for all who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Over these three years, the Parkland families have taught all of us something profound. Time and again, they have showed us how we can turn our grief into purpose – to march, organize, and build a strong, inclusive, and durable movement for change.

The Parkland students and so many other young people across the country who have experienced gun violence are carrying forward the history of the American journey. It is a history written by young people in each generation who challenged prevailing dogma to demand a simple truth: we can do better. And we will.

his Administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call. We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer. Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets. We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now.

There was no mention of the FBI’s repeated failure to respond forcefully to warnings about the deranged shooter.

As seen by the disturbing militarization of Washington D.C. it is already clear that under the Democrats’ one-party state, only the government will be allowed to have guns if they get their way.

It’s only February and Biden’s predictions of a “dark winter” are coming truer by the day.

You can read more from our friends at Trending Politics.

