UNBELIEVABLE: Biden Cancels Oval Office Events for Fake White House Prop Set Because of No Teleprompter

President Biden and his aides have ditched using the Oval Office for press events because of the inability of a teleprompter permanently installed, which is now forcing them to use the bonus and bogus White House set, according to a new report.

Biden, who stumbles and stammers over his words constantly has been an utter and absolute embarrassment to the country with his jumbled gaffes. ​

Politico reported the following:

”​And the White House has largely abandoned using the Oval Office for press events in part because it can’t be permanently equipped with a teleprompter,” the outlet reported.

“Biden aides prefer the fake White House stage built in the Old Executive Office Building next door for events, sacrificing some of the power of the historic backdrop in favor of an otherwise sterile room that was outfitted with an easily read teleprompter screen,” the report said.

The New York Post reported the following:

Some on social media ridiculed the president for using a “literal game show set,” while others accused him of deliberately trying to deceive Americans into thinking he was in the White House.

“Why did the White House build a literal game show set complete with fake windows for Joe Biden???” tweeted Abigail Marone, press secretary for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). “So weird.”

Biden’s challenges with teleprompters are numerous and well documented.

On Tuesday, during a speech in Alabama about US military aid to Ukraine, Biden said the US “made sure Russia had Javelins” and praised the successful “Hungarian” resistance to Russia’s invasion.

He said: “Just a few days ago, the Wall Street Journal quoted a young Hungarian fighter saying, ‘Without the Javelins, it would have been very hard to stop the enemy pushing ahead.’”

