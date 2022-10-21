Ultra MAGA Movement is Rapidly Growing According to Data from Trump Events

Ultra-Maga is growing. According to data from the Trump team, over half of those registered to attend Trump’s last five rallies were new attendees.

According to Fox News, a Trump team official told them that more than half of the people registered to attend Trump’s five most recent rallies in September and October were “first-time attendees.”

The official said, “President Trump has built a massive database of those people who have registered to attend arally since 2015. However, when looking at the five most recent rallies, more than half of those registering are first-time attendees, they are people who have never attended a Trump rally before.”

The official added, “This means the president’s rallies are not only energizing his base, but also introducing new voters to his endorsed candidates in the critical days before the midterm elections. This is the kind of energy that fuels massive victories.

More than half the people at the last 5 Trump rallies were *new* attendees.



MAGA is growing!



Thanks, Joe Biden. https://t.co/HBlRqgChhm — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 19, 2022

Listed below are the percentages of new attendees by rally:

Michigan: 54%

North Carolina: 54%

Ohio: 61%

Nevada: 56%

Arizona: 55%

