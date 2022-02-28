Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Tells Biden, ‘I Don’t Need a Ride, I Need Ammunition’ as White House Urges Him to Leave

On Friday, in a report by the Associated Press (AP), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to evacuate Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, by the United States. Zelenskyy declined the offer, instead asking for more ammunition to help fight off the Russians advancing into the capital city.



Zelenskyy in response to the U.S. said, “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride​, according to the AP, which cited a senior U.S. intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation.

According to reports, this happened on Friday while the city was facing a slew of airstrikes and there were reports that indicated Russian troops were closing in. It wasn’t clear at the time exactly how far troops had made it into Kyiv.

On Thursday, according to the BBC, Zelenskyy said, “The enemy has designated me as their number one target, and my family as the number two target.”



Zelenskyy confirmed in a video posted on Twitter that he remains in Kyiv and plans to fight. In one video posted on Saturday, according to the AP, Zelenskyy said, “I’m here. We are not putting down any arms. We will protect our country, because our weapons are our truth.”

The U.S. seemed to confirm Zelenskyy’s comment of being the number one target, as State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday evening, “He’s a prime target for Russian aggression,” CNN reported.



Our prayers are for and with President Zelenskyy, Ukraine, and all of its people.

