UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT SAYS WEAPONS WILL BE GIVEN TO EVERYONE THAT WANTS ONE

Late Wednesday night, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky declared martial law in Ukraine, just before the invasion by Russia, that was announced earlier​ by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky acknowledged that Russian forces were carrying out airstrikes on critical infrastructure, communications centers and military locations.



Zelensky’s comments followed the beginning of Russian military forces entering the country and launching airstrikes on key targets.



In a series of tweets early Thursday morning, Zelensky issued a call to arms amid the ongoing Russian invasion, urging Ukrainian citizen to join efforts to ​defend their country against the Russians.

His first tweel Thursday at 3:54 a.m. he said, “We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities.”



His second tweet followed at 3:55 a.m. Thursday saying, “We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. For all of those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protect against the war with Ukraine.” Basically, he was urging Russians to protest their government’s actions against his country.



Zelensky’s third tweet Thursday was at 4:01 a.m. saying, “Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. Russia ​has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine ​is defending itself & won’t give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks.”



U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement following the attack promising to retaliate saying “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

At the time it was unclear precisely what response the U.S. would take. Biden did announce severe sanctions against Russia, later, on Thursday afternoon.



This is a developing story and you can check back for updates as information becomes available.

