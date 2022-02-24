News

Ukrainian President Orders Martial Law After Russians Begin Military Operation

Matt Couch February 23, 2022 No Comments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared Martial Law on Thursday across the country, according to NBC News translation, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a massive military operation targeting Ukraine.

Explosions were heard across Kyiv shortly after Putin’s address to the Russian people. The move ended all hopes of a diplomatic solution with the United States and its western allies.

Zelenskyy says he tried to call the Russian leader but was rebuffed.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said in a tweet that the country was prepared to defend itself in the face of Russian aggression.

“Don’t panic, we’re strong, we’re prepared, we will win,” Zelenskyy told citizens on Thursday.

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments