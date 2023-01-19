Ukrainian Holocaust Survivor Recalls Experiments on Children in Heartbreaking Interview [GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING]

A Ukrainian Holocaust survivor sat down with journalist Ivory Hecker to explain what happened during the holocaust, and it’s heartbreaking.

The woman says she will soon be 88-year-old. But her story says she was six years old in 1941.

She explains how they put them in trucks, and took them to the trains. she mentions a Ukrainian named Mogilev-Podolski.

She says they put them on the train like cows, like bottles horrible potato chips and she was beaten and it was terrible.

The place they took her was Kiev, near Kiev. The name was Babin Yar.

“Because they were taking children and torturing them. Like I was six years old and they would tell me to make clean teeth from blood, because they took them out from the dead people when they killed them. They take the golden things to make to treat the gold.”

“It was stinky and children were not used to such things. They beat us, I had broken a finger. He takes a bottle and hits my face.” I cannot tell you in literal words. When I talk about this I become shaken.”

She shows a picture she drew when she was seven years old when she was a little girl. She tells how she had to hide in a bathroom, and use charcoal to draw with and hide it.

This is an eye opening interview for holocaust deniers, and those who want to know the true history of evil. Our good friend Ivory Hecker does a remarkable job with finding this guest and conducting this amazing interview. Check it out below.

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



