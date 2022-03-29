Ukrainian Doctors ‘Told to Castrate Captured Russians Because They are Cockroaches’ (VIDEO)

Insane story after insane story continue to come out, and what thing is for sure. The American mainstream media and Western media in general are not being honest about what’s really happening in the Ukraine.

The facts of the matter are that both sides are lying to a degree, but one thing remains a fact. The Ukraine is one of the most corrupt regimes and governments in the world. Don’t ever forget that.

The owner of a war-zone hospital in Eastern Ukraine has instructed his doctors to “castrate captured Russian soldiers.”

Yes, this is a war crime people and horrific regardless of who you’re rooting for. The news comes as the Ukraine said it would not accept ultimatums from Russia after Moscow demanded it stop defending distraught Mariupol.

For those that are keeping score, Russia took Mariupol on Sunday and raised the Russian flag from the city hall of Mariupol on Sunday morning. The city has fallen to the Russians, despite the insane threats and orders of war crimes from Ukrainians.

Gennadiy Druzenko, 49, told Ukraine-24 channel about Russian military prisoners of war: “I have always been a great humanist and said that if a man is wounded, he is no longer an enemy but a patient.

“But now [I gave] very strict orders to castrate all [captured Russian] men, because they are cockroaches, not people.”

Since 2014, some 500 doctors – male and female – have worked with Druzenko’s mobile hospital.

A lawyer by training, he set up the First Voluntary Mobile Hospital which deploys civilian doctors and nurses in the conflict zone close to the separatist republics in eastern Ukraine.

He also told famous Russian TV host Yevgeny Kiselyov on Ukraine-24 channel: “Believe all doctors who saved the patients – Russians will die here.

“Die in large numbers.

“Those who [come here] will remember their nightmare on Ukrainian soil.

“Like the Germans remember Stalingrad.”

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into the comments, which means that if Druzenko is captured he will face trial under Russian law.

The head of the committee Alexander Bastrykin, a former university classmate of Vladimir Putin, initiated a criminal case over his castration demand which is “contrary to the law and the norms of medical ethics”.

He said: “The head of the Ukrainian Mobile Hospital project, Gennady Druzenko, called for violence against captured soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces live on a Ukrainian TV channel.

“He gave this instruction to the doctors of mobile hospitals.”

Druzenko is set to be put on Russia ’s international wanted list.

Thanks to our friends at The Mirror for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...