Ukraine Launches Massive Drone Attack Inside Russia Angering Kremlin as Russian Fighter Jets Deploy Over St Petersburg

The Kremlin is irate and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an alert and order more troops to the Ukrainian Border after drone strikes truck inside Russia just 60 miles from Moscow.

The chaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.

The attacks occurred in the Krasnodar, Bryansk, and Belgorod regions, as well as the Republic of Adygea and Moscow.

Multiple regions of Russia experienced drone attacks, causing explosions at an oil depot and leading to Russian fighter jets being deployed near St. Petersburg.

Drones carrying explosives landed at a Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse and near a Russian Defense Ministry barracks in the Krasnodar region.

Pulvoko Airport in St. Petersburg was shut down temporarily due to an “unidentified flying object,” which turned out to be a part of a training exercise.

In the Krasnodar region, a drone strike occurred at around 2 a.m. landing less than 100 feet from Russian Defense Ministry barracks.

Two drones filled with explosives landed at nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extinguishe,” according to the Russian outlet Baza.

Fighter jets were deployed to take down an “unidentified flying object” near Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, causing a temporary shutdown of the airport.

The attacks infuriated Russian President Vladimir Putin who issued an alert and ordered the borders of the Ukraine be immediately reinforced with more forces and troops.

