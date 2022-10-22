UH OH: Dr. Oz Catches Fetterman With Less Than 3 Weeks To Go in Latest Polls

According to a poll conducted by Insider Advantage for FOX29, Philadelphia’s Fox affiliate, Democratic Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz are statistically tied, in a new survey released Thursday. This comes just four days before they hold their first and only debate, as Fetterman refused any earlier date. It is also less than three weeks before voting begins.

The two candidates were drawing approximately 92% of the support of respondents, the poll revealed. Around 5% of the voters remained undecided.

However, the poll showed favorable metrics for Oz, with him having a 21.7% advantage among independent voters and an 8% advantage among voters between the ages of 40 and 64, representing the age demographic with the highest propensities to vote, according to the U.S. News and World Report.

According to Matt Towery, Insider Advantage’s Chairman, Oz is also picking an unusually high 14% of the African Americans vote, as well as Asians and Hispanics preferring Oz by a wide Margin per Towery. Observers agreed that Fetterman has been “struggling with non-white voters” compared to Oz. Newsweek has reported that Oz’s medical career and business success have been attractive to minority voters.

Most major polls have been showing Fetterman in the lead, with Oz gradually narrowing the gap over time. Insider Advantage’s poll is the first to show the race is tied at this point. Its survey is graded “B, by FiveThirtyEight for reliability.

Additionally, the survey showed that 44.6% of voters approved of President Joe Biden’s performance in office. Infact, Biden was in Philadelphia speaking at a Pennsylvania campaign reception for Fetterman on Thursday. The president spoke in favor of Fetterman at the event and attempted to boost the Democrat’s campaign, saying that Senate Democrats “need 53 votes” and that they “need John badly.”

Biden reiterated his promise to codify Roe v. Wade into law if Democrats secure majorities in both the House and Senate.

⁦@POTUS⁩ arrives in Pittsburgh where he is met by Senate candidate John Fetterman (wearing a suit with long pants today) pic.twitter.com/RUslJl2wlQ — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) October 20, 2022

The 79-year-old Biden and Fetterman, who had a stroke in May, reportedly would not allow to be videotaped or recorded at the Philadelphia reception.



The survey polled 550 likely voters in Pennsylvania on Wednesday October 19 and had a margin of error of 4.2%.



