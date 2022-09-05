UFC Star Conor McGregor Comments on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Training Videos with UFC Fighters

By now you may or may not have seen the viral video of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg training mixed martial arts. In fact, one of Mark’s training partners made his UFC debut over the weekend. Say what you will, but the Zuck isn’t half bad, and unlike most people who will comment and attack him, he can actually throw a head kick.

However we didn’t expect to see The Notorious One himself two division former UFC Champion Conor McGregor chiming in on the Zuck’s skills.

That’s right, Conor is impress with Mark, and quite frankly so are we. He’s obviously been training for quite sometime, and the video is evidence of that.

Zuckerberg tossing combinations, throwing head kicks, grappling, showing some wrestling sprawls, and jiu jitsu skills, all in a video he released to prop up one of his teammates about to make his UFC debut. It’s pretty noble, and pretty interesting.

This of course coming a week after Zuckerberg tossed the FBI under the bus and admitted that FBI agents were showing up in droves to Facebook headquarters and asking Facebook to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story, showing how complicit and corrupt the Bureau now is.

Maybe Zuckerberg feels he needs protection from the Department of Justice? Hell, I think we all do anymore. We’re living in a Banana Republic.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...