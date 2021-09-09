UFC President Dana White on America: “I believe that this country is a f*cking mess right now”

One thing you can count on from almost the near billionaire President of the UFC is two things. One, He’s friends with President Trump, and he doesn’t give a damn if you like it or not. Two, he’s going to tell you his true feelings, and again, he doesn’t give a damn if you like it or not. That’s why we love him.

UFC president Dana White shared his take on the current state of America, saying “I believe that this country is a f*cking mess right now.”

He’s not wrong, it’s an absolute disaster right now.

White elaborated…

“I believe that this country is a f*cking mess right now. And there’s never been a time where there’s more opportunity than there is right now. You got people that aren’t going back to fucking work cause they are living off the government. You’ve got businesses that got destroyed that have been around forever through this pandemic. Now is not a time to sit back and collect checks from anybody, unless, it’s you know, you’re working or whatever. Now’s the time to get out there and go after whatever,” Dana White said. “Whatever your f*cking dream is. Whatever your goal is, there’s never been a better opportunity than right now. Right now is the time that you run over all these f*cking guys that are sitting around crying and whining and bitching about their life. Now’s the time. I don’t know if there’s ever gonna be a time like this again in our lifetime.”

White says now isn’t the time to sit back and collect a government check, now is the time to grow yourself, your company, and to make something of yourself. That’s a nice way of saying stop taking the free handouts and shoot for your dreams folks.

What are your thoughts America, do you agree with Dana?

