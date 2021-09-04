UFC Octagon Girl Brittney Palmer Reacts to Former UFC Champ Khabib’s Comments Saying Ring Card Girls Are “Useless”

Former UFC Undisputed Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov is in the news for slamming UFC ring card girls in his most recent interview, and now one has responded to his disparaging remarks.

Nurmagomedov called the UFC ring card girls the “most useless people” in the sport.

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone, ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts.

“What is their purpose? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen. I realise that is a history. History knows many mistakes.

“We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion.”

Former UFC two division Champion Conor McGregor tweeted out a hilarious meme making fun of Khabib, and referencing the OG UFC Octagon girls Arianny Celeste and the aforementioned Brittney Palmer, who then comment on the post from McGregor.

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping also chimed in.

Bisping stated that he’s a “huge fan” of the former UFC lightweight king, but says the Octagon girls should be able to make money through sponsorships and endorsements as well.

“Nobody goes for the ring girls, that’s not how it works,” said Bisping.

“They’re a little bit extra for the show. And I like it because it’s historic in boxing and now with MMA, of course. It’s a little bit of fun.

“I’m a huge fan of Khabib. But come on, man! Let the girls have a job. They make a lot of money with sponsorships and endorsements.”

