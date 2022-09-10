UFC Forced to Change Two Main Event Fights After Khazmat Chimaev Misses Weight by 7.5lbs

The UFC was forced to do something they’ve never done in their history after the constant mouthy trash talking Khazmat Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds on Friday, proving he didn’t even try at all for his fight with UFC and MMA legend Nate Diaz.

However, the show must go on, and UFC President Dana White has still put together one hell of a PPV event.

Nate Diaz will now fight another legend and cagey veteran Tony Ferguson.

Chimaev will now fight someone that he got into at the UFC Press Conferences on Thursday, Kevin Holland, and Li Jingliang will face Danile Rodriguez. This should still be one hell of a fight, but after Chimaev’s antics, millions of fight fans were hoping to see Diaz slap him around for good measure.

UFC President Dana White breaks down the changes, and we’ve added some interviews with Joe Rogan from fighters as well.

🚨 A HISTORIC SHAKE UP TO #UFC279 🚨@DanaWhite breaks down the changes to tomorrow's main card.



[ Tomorrow | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/8uiusbcc5r ] pic.twitter.com/6e3EGxqJfF — UFC (@ufc) September 9, 2022

Kudos to Dana White for putting this insane day to rest with one hell of a card, we’ve got the video of the face-off between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson on video below!

Kevin Holland’s response to Joe Rogan here is hilarious, language warning folks.

What are your thoughts folks, do you like this card better than the original?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...