Uber Driver Murdered in Broad Daylight by Teen Girls in Washington, D.C. and the Mainstream Media is Silent

By now many of you have heard about it, and some of you have probably even seen the horrific video of two teen girls who robbed an Uber driver and ultimately killed him over the weekend in our nation’s Capitol.

What happened to the thousands of National Guard Troops in Washington, D.C. that American tax payers are paying BILLIONS for? What about Metro D.C. Police, or Capitol Police? Where were people for this to happen in the most guarded city in the world?

Two teenage girls listed as 13 and 15 years old were charged with murder for attempting a carjacking in broad daylight that let an Uber driver dead.

Notice how no one even bothers to attend to the male Uber Driver barely moving on the sidewalk that was tossed from the car like a rag doll because of these delinquents.

Murder charges against the two girls (rightfully so) show the victim was 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar, of Springfield, Virginia.

“A man died and two girls, ages 13 and 15, face felony murder charges after police say the girls carjacked the man near Nationals Park on Tuesday, used a stun gun against him and caused the car to flip,” NBC reported.

The arrests were reported by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

MPD announces arrests in a Homicide and Armed Carjacking (Taser) offense that occurred on 3/23/21 in the 1200 block of Van Street, SE. Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with these arrests!

The family made the following statement about Anwar.

“He was a hardworking immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014 to build a better life for himself and his family. The loss for his family is immeasurable.”

Uber released the following statement.

“We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time. We’re grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation.”

“Anwar is survived by a wife and two adult children in the U.S. and an adult son and four grandchildren in Pakistan, according to his family,” NBC reported.

We at The DC Patriot send out our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Anwar’s family.

