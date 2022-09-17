U.S. Tax Payers Paying More than $160 Billion Per Year for Illegal Aliens Under Biden Regime

According to a new cost analysis by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), U.S. taxpayers are having to fork out over $20 billion additional​ each year just to meet the needs of illegal aliens who entered the country under the Biden administrations.

This comes in addition to the $140 billion existing annual cost of providing benefits and services for long-term illegal immigrants. FAIR, the immigrations group, said it “conservatively estimates” that American taxpayers will end up paying each illegal alien $9,232, or an overall $20.4 billion burden a year to support the population. Folks, that’s a total of more than $160 billion per year, meanwhile American families are suffering.

The calculation is based on an estimated 2.3 million illegal aliens who successfully entered the country’s interior under President Joe Biden, including about one million classified as “getaways” who evaded apprehension and have since disappeared into American communities.

FAIR President Dan Stein said in a September 13 press release, “Even in an age in which trillion dollar spending packages are considered modest, the additional $20.4 billion the Biden Border Crisis has heaped onto the backs of American taxpayers is still staggering.”

After rolling back key Trump-era policies designed to deter illegal entry through the southern border, Biden has presided over the largest number of apprehensions of illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in a calendar year history.

Stein continued, “$20.4 billion could address some very important needs of the American public, instead of covering the costs of the surge of illegal migration triggered by this administration’s policies.”

Stein also cited a recent study that found “more than one-third of families that work full time, year-round do not earn enough to cover a basic family budget that includes food, housing, child care, medical care, transportation, taxes, and other necessities.”

Stein concluded, “These are the people President Biden pledged to champion. Instead, he is choosing to divert an additional $20.4 billion away from their needs, in order to fund a radical open borders agenda with no end in sight.”

The group detailed that the estimated $20.4 billion could provide every homeless American veteran $50,000 per year for a decade, or offer a grocery voucher of roughly $410 to every U.S. family earning $50,000 or less. The money could also be used to hire 330,000 new teachers or more than 315,000 police officers or border patrol officers, according to the analysis.

The Biden administration, in the meantime, has touted its increased funding of the Fiscal Year 2023 for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as well as what it called a “Root Causes Strategy” to cut border encounters, by addressing the violence, organized crime, corruption, and poverty in Central America, which drive many to flee.

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that the U.S. southern border is “secure” during a Sunday interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” saying “The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed.”

According to FAIR, they reported last month that a total of 4.9 million illegal aliens have crossed the U.S. border inthe year and a half since Biden took office, about the equivalent of the entire population of Ireland.

We appreciated our friends at Patriot Alerts for content in this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...