U.S. SUSPENDS IMPORTING OF AVOCADOS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE AFTER HEALTH OFFICIAL IS THREATENED WITH VIOLENCE

A U.S. decision to suspend avocado shipments from a violent Mexican state has been acknowledged by Mexico on Sunday. The surprise suspension was confirmed late Saturday evening by U.S. officials, on the eve of the Super Bowl, the biggest sales opportunity of the year for Mexican avocado growers.



“U.S. health authorities, made the decision after one of their officials, who was carrying out inspections in Uruapan, Michoacan, received a threatening message on his official cellphone,” the department wrote.



The U.S. government suspended all imports of Mexican avocados “until further notice” Mexico’s Agriculture Department said in a statement. The action came after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat. This has been a really challenging week for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose approval rating suffered an unusual dip in a tracking poll published on Sunday.



On Friday, the Mexican president devoted much of his daily news conference to criticizing journalist Carlo Loret de Mola, even naming his salary, just a day after authorities had confirmed the fifth killing of a media professional in Mexico this year.



Roy Campos, head of polling firm Consulta Mitofsky said, “Obrador has gone from being against the system to ‘I am the system.'” The track poll this weekend showed support for Obrador takings its biggest daily drop in nearly two years on Sunday.



Avocado exports are the latest victim of the drug cartel turf battles and extortion of avocado growers in the western state of Michoacan, the only state in Mexico fully authorized to export to the U.S. market.



The import ban came on the day that the Mexican avocado growers and packers’ association unveiled its Super Bowl ad for this year. Mexican exporters have taken out the pricy ads for almost a decade in a bid to associate guacamole as a Super Bowl tradition.

