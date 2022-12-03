U.S. Soccer Team Captain Sets Iranian Reporter Straight on Racism

Tyler Adams is the 23-year-old captain of the U.S. men’s national soccer team playing in Qatar. The American team was playing Iran on Tuesday and before the big game an arrogant Iranian journalist asked Adams how he could play for a team that has a history of discrimination against Black people. He also corrected Adam’s pronunciation of Iran.

Adams, who is Black, was all class answering, “There’s discrimination everywhere you go. One thing I’ve learned, especially from living abroad in the past years and having to fit into different cultures and kind of assimilate into different cultures, is that in the U.S., we’re continuing to make progress every single day.“

“Growing up for me, I grew up in a white family with obviously an African American heritage and background, as well.“

“So, I had a little bit of different cultures, and I was very, very easily able to assimilate in different cultures.“

“Not everyone has that, that ease and the ability to do that, and obviously it takes longer for some to understand.”

“Through education, I think it’s super important, like you just educated me now on the pronunciation of your country.”

“it’s a process. I think as long as you see progress, that’s the most important thing.”

The Hill reported that the exchange came after Iranian state media on Sunday called for the U.S. to be banned from competing in the international event over a now-deleted media post from the U.S. national team in which an Islamic emblem on the Iranian flag was removed.

The post was seen as the men’s team offering support for protestors in the country who are demonstrating against the Iranian government.

The American team defeated the Iranians 1-0 with the U.S. advancing to the next stage of the World Cup. That will occur on Saturday as the USMNT will take on the Netherlands. They are in hopes that Christian Pulisic, dubbed ‘Captain America’ by some, who was injured while scoring the winning goal against Iran, will be able to play on Saturday.

