U.S Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) Endorses Donald J. Trump for 2024 Presidency

North Carolina Senator Ted Budd is joining a growing list of incumbents who are standing behind former President Trump’s bid for the White House in 2024.

Budd made the announcement on Thursday, backing Trump, and endorsing him for President in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

You can read the full statement below:

“Just a few years ago America was strong, but now under Joe Biden, we are a nation in decline,” Budd said in a statement provided exclusively to Breitbart News ahead of its public release. “Our economy is faltering, our wide-open southern border is tragically wrecking lives, and our country’s power and influence in the world is diminished. Under President Trump, our economy saw record-setting growth, and families were starting to get ahead. Neighborhoods were safer. Across the globe, we were achieving peace. We were respected by allies and feared by enemies. That’s why I endorse Donald J. Trump for President. Hardworking, everyday families need a return of the America First agenda to restore prosperity and peace.”

Budd joins several key Senate colleagues like Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in formally endorsing President Trump for president in 2024.

Budd, Vance, Mullin, and Schmitt were all elected to the Senate in 2022.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has also formally endorsed Trump for president in 2024, as well as more than a dozen U.S. House Republicans.

Florida’s Congressional delegation in the last few weeks of Reps. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Cory Mills (R-FL), has reportedly perturbed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

