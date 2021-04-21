U.S. Postal Service Running ‘Covert Operations Program’ That Monitors Americans Social Media Accounts

Just when you think the American government can’t get anymore corrupt and violate our rights per our constitution and God above, hold on a second here comes more.

The law enforcement arm of the United States Postal Service has been secretly and quietly running a program that tracks and collects Americans’ social media posts, including those that are about planned protests, according to documents obtained by Yahoo News.

The new details of the surveillance effort, now known as iCOP, or Internet Covert Operations Program, have not ever been made public until now.

the work involves having multiple analysts trawl through social media sites to look for what the document decries as “inflammatory” postings and then share that information across government agencies.

“Analysts with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Internet Covert Operations Program (iCOP) monitored significant activity regarding planned protests occurring internationally and domestically on March 20, 2021,” says the March 16 government bulletin, marked as “law enforcement sensitive” and distributed through the Department of Homeland Security’s fusion centers. “Locations and times have been identified for these protests, which are being distributed online across multiple social media platforms, to include right-wing leaning Parler and Telegram accounts.”

So basically they’re admitting they are specifically targeting conservatives as quoted above.

According to reports, a number of groups were supposed to gather around the globe on March 20 as part of a World Wide Rally for Freedom and Democracy, to protest everything from the unconstitutional lockdowns to 5G.

“Parler users have commented about their intent to use the rallies to engage in violence. Image 3 on the right is a screenshot from Parler indicating two users discussing the event as an opportunity to engage in a ‘fight’ and to ‘do serious damage,’” says the bulletin.

“No intelligence is available to suggest the legitimacy of these threats,” it adds.

The bulletin includes multiple screenshots of posts about protest from Facebook, Parler, Telegram, and other social media sites.

Individuals mentioned by name include one alleged member of the Proud Boys, and several others whose identity details were included but whose posts did not appear to contain anything threatening.

“iCOP analysts are currently monitoring these social media channels for any potential threats stemming from the scheduled protests and will disseminate intelligence updates as needed,” the bulletin says.

So who’s paying for this? Why is the United States Post Office the group that’s doing it? It’s all alarming, wasteful, and ridiculous.

What are your thoughts America?

Thanks to our friends at Yahoo News for contributing to this article.

