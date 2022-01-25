U.S. Places 8,500 Troops on High Alert for Possible Deployment to Eastern Europe as Russian Forces Grow to 127,000 on Ukrainian Border

In a move that doesn’t really make much sense, the weak US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a prepare to deploy order at the direction of President Joe Biden. The latest step that the United States has taken to prepare for a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine that officials have warned could be imminent.

As many as 8,500 troops have been put on heightened alert for a possible deployment to Eastern Europe as Russian troops continue to mass on the Ukraine’s border.

The move makes zero sense as Russia has over 100,000 troops in place, what exactly does Biden and his team of misguided diplomats think the 8,500 US troops are going to stop?

“The United States has taken steps to heighten the readiness of its forces at home and abroad, so they are prepared to respond to a range of contingencies, including support to the NATO response force if it is activated,” Kirby said. He noted the NATO Response Force “comprises around 40,000 multinational troops,” Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby stated.

Kirby would not say where the US troops might deploy, but said the US has “made it clear to the Eastern flank allies that we’re prepared to bolster their capabilities if they need it.”

“In the event of NATO’s activation of the NRF or a deteriorating security environment, the United States would be in a position to rapidly deploy additional brigade combat teams, logistics, medical, aviation, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, transportation and additional capabilities into Europe,” Kirby said.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s latest intelligent assessment, Russia has now deployed more than 127,000 troops in the region, while US officials have said Russia is in a position to launch an invasion at any time.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address Monday that Ukrainian citizens have “no reason to panic” as authorities are “working for the full de-escalation of the situation” in eastern Ukraine.

The UK foreign office said in a statement on Saturday that it has information that the Russian government is planning to “install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade or occupy Ukraine.”

Kirby said Monday that Russia continues to add “battalion tactical groups” to the border with Ukraine and in Belarus. “They have not only shown no signs of de-escalating, but they are in fact adding more force capability,” he said.

“Tensions are escalating due to concrete actions taken by the US and NATO,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “I mean, the informational hysteria that we are witnessing. It is generously framed by a huge amount of false information, just lies and fakes.”

