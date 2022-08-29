U.S. Patent and Trademark Office REJECTS Trump’s Truth Social Trademark Application

Here’s some news that will shock you, no it won’t you probably already expected this with the corruption in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has denied Trump’s request to trademark the name Truth Social.

CBS News: A U.S. government agency has rejected a trademark application by Donald Trump’s Truth Social because the social network’s name isn’t unique enough.

CBS News reported:

In a filing from August 2, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Truth Social’s name is too similar to other businesses, which could cause consumers to be “confused, mistaken or deceived as to the commercial source of the goods and/or services of the parties.”

The reason cited is that the name is not unique enough and is similar to other businesses.

The examples of similar companies that were given are Vero – True Social and the Truth Network.

The Daily Mail reported:

The patent office said the name of the company was too similar to Vero – True Social, an app-based social media platform, and the Truth Network, a Christian radio broadcast network. They wrote in their filing that ‘the dominant wording TRUTH and TRUE communicate the same idea of being honest or emphasizing fact while networking socially’.

The USPTO has refused Donald Trump's trademark application for "TRUTH SOCIAL."



The basis of the refusal is the existence of multiple pre-existing "TRUTH" trademarks.



Trump will have 6 months to file a response and argue against the refusal.

President Trump’s group has until February of 2023 to file an appeal to the ruling.

