U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Dead at 32

An Olympic track and field champion, Tori Bowie has died, her representatives announced on Wednesday at the age of 32.

She was a three time Olympic spring medalist, and her death was confirmed through a social media statement from her management company Wednesday morning.

“We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away,” the company, Icon Management, tweeted. “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

USA Track and Field also mourned Bowie’s death in a post, sharing an image of the Mississippi native smiling and holding up an American flag

USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion.



Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/AHu5SejZ5N — USATF (@usatf) May 3, 2023

“USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion,” the organization tweeted. “Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”

Bowie helped the United States win gold in the 100-meter relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

She won silver in the 100-meter sprint and bronze in the 200-meter at the 2016 games.

Bowie won gold in the 100-meter race at the IAAF World Championships the following year, while also helping the U.S. retain gold in the 100-meter realty.

“I’ve never even thought about anything like this,” Bowie told The Hattiesburg American then. “It’s like back in Sandhill, they have a sign right when you turn inside [the campus at Pisgah High, her alma mater], they actually have a sign, it says ‘Tori Bowie Lane.’ To see things like that and like this, it’s just like miracles, I guess.”

“My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie,” tweeted Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who was one step behind her in both the 100-meter relay and 100-meter sprint at the 2016 Games. “A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.”

Bowie last competed in an event in June 2022. Her cause of death was not immediately known Wednesday morning.

Thanks to our friends at PEOPLE for contributing to this article.

