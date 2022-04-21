U.S. MILITARY HAS BEGUN TRAINING OF UKRAINIAN FORCES ON HOWITZERS

U.S. military troops have begun training more than 50 Ukrainian military forces on how to use howitzers, according to a senior U.S. defense official. Howitzer artillery and rounds for the system have arrived in Europe. The howitzers are being provided by Washington, according to the senior official.



In the past 24 hours, four flights arrived in Europe carrying military aid for Ukraine from the $800 million package approved by the Biden administration last week. Not all of the flights included howitzers, but additional flights coming from the U.S. will be coming into the region with howitzers, according to an official.



The U.S. is expected to send 18 howitzers and 40,000 artillery rounds to Ukraine as part of the most recent multimillion presidential drawdown package.



The training is expected to take approximately a week and a small number of Ukrainians are already being trained in an unnamed country outside of Ukraine, according to an official.



While the Pentagon has been tight-lipped about where the training is being done, it is in a place “outside” of Ukraine. “They will get trained on how to use the howitzers, and then, they’ll be able to go back into Ukraine and train their colleagues,” the official said.



The howitzer system, which weights about 10,000 pounds, is a towed field artillery piece that can hit targets up to 30 kilometers (18 miles) away with 155mm rounds.



The Biden administration has sent more than $3.2 billion in security assistance to the country, including $2.6 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.



The administration is expected to announce another $800 million in military aid for Kyiv in the coming days.



All of this money is being provided by you and I, the American taxpayer. I believe there are much better things to spend our hard-earned money on than Ukraine. We should be attending our southern border, and all our borders, rather than the Ukraine border over 5,000 miles away. We should take care of Americans first and foremost.

