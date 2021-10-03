U.S. Marine From Trump Rally Who Says He Was ‘The Guy that Pulled the Baby Over the Wall’ in Afghanistan Now Under Investigation

On August 19, there was a touching video that showed a U.S. Marine lifting a baby over razor wire and over a wall at the Kabul International Airport. That Marine now says he’s under investigation.

Lance Corporal Hunter Clark appeared last Saturday at a Trump rally in Georgia, and made the announcement.

The Department of Defense is investigating a US Marine who told a Trump rally he was “the guy that pulled the baby over the wall” in Kabul, Task & Purpose reported.

At a “Save America” rally in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark appeared to say he was that Marine.

“Hey my name’s Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark. I’m here from Warner Robins, Georgia. I am the guy that pulled the baby over the wall, and it’s definitely probably one of the greatest things I’ve ever done in my entire life,” he said.

“I just want to thank all of the support from all of y’all. It really means a lot, and I’m glad to be home now today. Thank you.”

While Clark did not say when he helped evacuate a baby, Clark’s command told Insider that Clark was not the Marine seen in the August 19 video.

The chaos & fear of people is a testament to the international community’s role in AFG’s downfall & their subsequent abandonment of Afghan people. The future for AFG has bn decided for its people without its people’s vote & now they live at the mercy of a terrorist group. #Kabul pic.twitter.com/k4bevc2eHE — Omar Haidari (@OmarHaidari1) August 19, 2021

“Regarding the viral photo that began circulating around August 20, 2021, the Marine identified in that particular image was not Lance Cpl. Clark,” Capt. Kelton Cochran, the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit spokesperson, told Insider.

Clark is also under investigation as a result of his appearance, as Task & Purpose first reported.

“The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit has initiated a command investigation regarding Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark’s attendance at the event last weekend to determine if any DoD policies were violated,” Cochran said.

Cochran did not say what policies Clark might have violated, but Department of Defense guidelines prohibit US troops from speaking “before a partisan political gathering, including any gathering that promotes a partisan political party, candidate, or cause.”

