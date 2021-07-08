U.S. GOVERNMENT SENDING COVID-19 SURGE TEAM TO SUPPORT SOUTHWEST MISSOURI DELTA VARIANT OUTBREAK

The Biden administration said in response to the more contagious Delta variant, that it would deploy response teams comprising officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to areas with a high spread of the virus and low vaccination rates.



And on Wednesday a surge team has been deployed to southwest Missouri, where over the past week, the Missouri Covid-19 caseload came in second highest in the country, with 15.5 new cases per 100,000 people daily, or 108 cases per 100,000 people. According to Johns Hopkins University data published Sunday, Arkansas claimed the highest rate at 15.7 new cases per 100,000 people each, the data showed.



“We’re already starting to see places with low vaccination rates starting to have relatively big spikes from the Delta variant,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.



We’ve seen this in Arkansas, Missouri, and Wyoming. Those are the places where we’re going to see more hospitalizations and deaths as well, unfortunately. And any time you have large outbreaks, it does become a breeding ground for potentially more variants,” he told CNN on Monday.



In Springfield, Missouri, CoxHealth hospital system began transferring patients infected with the virus to other facilities to provide better staffing. At Cox South, a Springfield hospital, 12 Covid-19 patients were transferred to other facilities in the region between Friday and Monday morning.

In Missouri, the surge team will include an epidemiologist, research assistants, a health communication specialist, contact tracers and others who will help with vaccination and outreach, according to the health department.



“More team members will be added, both remotely and in person, to assist with data and research, vaccine uptake strategies and outreach,” Lisa Cox, a communications director with the Missouri Health department said.



This is a developing story and will be updated as warranted.

