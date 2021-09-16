U.S. Government Database Shows Vaccine Deaths SkyRocketing

The U.S. government database that keeps track of deaths from vaccine side effects has exploded by 10-fold since the advent of COVID-19, and the experimental vaccines that have been developed in response.

The Beltway Report revealed there are about 1,400 deaths reported to the system each year on average, among the thousands of reports of adverse events from vaccines.



The VAERS system is a U.S. vaccine safety database that has received much attention since it was created in 1990 and now receives over 60,000 reports annually.



The data shows 1,400 the aforementioned 1,400 deaths from vaccinations reported each year with most happening within 30 days post-injection but only about 10% considered serious enough to meet the definition of disability or hospitalization due to adverse events.



But since COVID was unleashed on the world, “there have been 14, 701 deaths reported to the CDC. Many of those have come within the last month and a half with around 3,300 deaths. That’s about 70 per day!” the report said.



A chart of the death reports looks like a hockey stick, with the surge over just the last year or so.

