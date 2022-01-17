U.S. FLIGHT CANCELATIONS TOP 2,800 SUNDAY EVENING DUE TO MASSIVE WINTER STORM​

By Sunday morning there will be nearly 2,000 flights canceled in the U.S. as airlines face a massive winter storm on the East Coast, as well as a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Saturday night the flight-tracking website Flight Aware reported 2,280 flights Sunday flights have been canceled.



Charlotte/Douglas International Airport in North Carolina has canceled 90% of its flights for Sunday. Raleigh-Durham International Airport, also in North Carolina has canceled 59% of its Sunday flights.



Four states have already declared states of emergency, in advance of the storm, those being Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The storm is expected to hit the eastern U.S. on Sunday, with winter storm warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) and will be in effect until Monday. Advance storm forecasts say snowfall may reach up to 18 inches in some mountainous areas in the region.



The NWS is warning of “widespread snow and ice as well as strong winds,” across the Eastern seaboard.



American Airlines and PSA Airlines had each canceled more than 400 flights scheduled for Sunday as of Saturday night, according to Flight Aware. That is only two airlines, of dozens flying out of just these two airports in North Carolina.

Experts estimated at the time of this publishing that 2,800 flights have been canceled thus far.

