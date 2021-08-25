U.S. Donates 880,460 Doses of Moderna Vaccine to Kenya, Meanwhile Americans Forced to Pay for Their Own Flights Out of Afghanistan

The United States is over $20 Trillion dollars in debt, and gaining fast, but they somehow give Kenya 880,460 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine was donated by the United States government, which means you paid for it America.

In Kenya just 1.48% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to data by John Hopkins.

This is the first of two shipments, which will total 1.76 million doses of the Moderna shot, transported to Nairobi with the help of UNICEF, the U.N’s humanitarian group for children.

“We are very grateful to the US Government for this generous donation of Moderna vaccines,” Ministry of Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache said in a statement. “This will greatly support the ongoing rollout of Kenya’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign and help us reach the target announced by His Excellency President Kenyatta to vaccinate 10 million Kenyans by the end of December 2021.”

So far, 780,377 people in Kenya have been full vaccinated. Vaccines are open to all Kenyans over the age of 18, according to UNICEF.

The country has recorded 229,009 COVID-19 cases and 4,497 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. The country saw a record number of weekly deaths – 203 – between August 1 and August 7, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is making United States citizens fleeing Afghanistan pay for their own flights. You can’t make up this level of insanity of putting Americans last.

With our partner @_AfricanUnion via @gavi #COVAX, we successfully donated 880,460 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Kenya. Sharing these COVID-19 vaccines serves as an example of the strength of our partnership and commitment to the people of Kenya against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/F4MoU6oVtR — Department of State (@StateDept) August 23, 2021

You can read the article on Americans having to pay for their own flights out of Afghanistan as originally reported at The DC Patriot HERE.

