U.S. Closes Embassy in Belarus, Change of Status for. U.S. Embassy in Moscow

The following is a statement from the United States Department of State on suspending operations (Closing) the Belarus Embassy in the Capitol of Minsk, as well as a change of status with the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

The U.S. Department of State has suspended operations at our Embassy in Minsk, Belarus and authorized the voluntary departure (“authorized departure”) of non-emergency employees and family members at our Embassy in Moscow, Russia. We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine.

The Department of State continually adjusts its posture at embassies and consulates throughout the world in line with its mission, the local security environment, and the health situation. We ultimately have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens, and that includes our U.S. government personnel and their dependents serving around the world.

