U.N. SECURITY COUNCIL MEETS TO DISCUSS RUSSIAN TROOP BUILD UP ON UKRAINIAN BORDER

With tension building up over the past several months over Russia’s massive troop buildup on Ukraine’s borders, the United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss the situation for the first time, adjourning after over two hours of open debate.



The meeting didn’t result in any action or even a joint statement, but the U.S. and Russian ambassadors traded remarks, each blaming the other for escalating the crisis. There have been angry clashes between Russian and U.S. at prior U.N. meetings, and this one is no different, after the U. S. called the meeting to discuss Moscow’s troop built up at the Ukraine border.



Russian leader Vladimir Putin has amassed over 100,000 troops and heavy equipment and weaponry on three sides of Ukraine, including in Russian-annexed Crimea and in Belarus, Kyiv’s northern neighbor and a close Kremlin ally.



At first, Russia, backed by China, tried to block the session from moving forward by calling a vote amount Security Council’s 15 member states. Russia and China opposed it, 3 countries abstained, but ten voted to move ahead with it.



China was the only country to back Russia’s effort to squash the public meeting, showing a sign of their increasing alignment with Russia. Zhang Jun said they oppose “microphone diplomacy of public confrontation” and believed the opendiscussion of the issue would add “fuel to the tension.”



At the Monday U.N. meeting, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said there was no proof that Russia was planning military actions against Ukraine, and that its troop build-up was not confirmed by the U.N.

He said Russia often deployed troops on its own territory and that this was none of Washington’s business. According to Nebenzya, “The Biden administration is “whipping up tensions and rhetoric, and provoking escalation.”



Nebenzya added, “This isn’t just unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of our state, it’s also an attempt to mislead the international community about the true situation in the region and is the reasons for the current global tensions.



U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, “You heard from our Russian colleagues that we’re calling for this meeting to make you all feel uncomfortable. Image how uncomfortable you would be if you had 100,000 troops sitting on your border in the way that these troops are sitting on the border with Ukraine. This is not about antics. It’s not about rhetoric. It’s not about U.S. and Russia.



What this is about is the peace and security of one of our member states.”



In her remarks, she accused Russia of “the largest, hear me clearly, mobilization of troops in Europe in decades” and threatening military actions, should its concerns about Ukraine joining NATO and NATO’s troop deployments in Eastern European member states not be addressed.



Thomas-Greenfield told reporters after the meeting, “Russia heard clearly a united position from the vast majority of the council, and I hope that will lead to a diplomatic solution. She is a member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet.



“If Russia further invades Ukraine, none of us will be able to say we didn’t see it coming, and the consequences will be horrific,” she added.

Ukraine, which is not a member of the Security Council, but was invited to participate, urged Russia to respect its “sovereign right” to choose which countries it partners with.



Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the council, “Ukraine will not bow to threats aimed at weakening Ukraine, undermining its economic and financial stability, and inciting public frustration. This will not happen. And the Kremlin must remember that Ukraine is ready to defend itself.”



Diplomatic efforts continued Monday, with Mr. Putin speaking by phone to French President Emmanuel Macron.



While the session didn’t yield any results, it marks the start of another week of diplomacy between Russia and the U.S. and its allies over Ukraine.



Moscow wants the West to promise Ukraine will never join the NATO alliance, in which members promise to come to another’s aid in the event of an armed attack, but the U.S. has rejected that demand.



U.S. Secretar of State Antony Blinken will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday, the first conversation after the U.S. response in writing last week to Russia’s demands about Ukraine and NATO.



In apotential positive sign for diplomacy, Russia said some of its forces had pulled back from the border areas after a “preparedness check,” according to the Russian Armed Forces’ Southern Military District. U.S. sources said the Russian pull back has not been confirmed.

