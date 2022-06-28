U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL RINGING ALARM BELLS OVER GLOBAL HUNGER CRISIS

Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, speaking on a video message Friday said, “The current situation with Russia, along with other factors, has the potential of creating an ‘unprecedented global hunger crisis that could prove to be a catastrophe.'”

In his video speech released to the officials from rich, developed nations and their less developed peers , Guterres started loudly ringing the alarm bells about what could happen and said, “There is a real risk that multiple famines will be declared in 2022, and 2023 could be even worse.”

Guterres continued, noting what could be a large problem this year could escalate in a major way next year as the problem snowballs. He commented, “This year’s food access issues could become next year’s global food shortage. No country will be immune to the social and economic repercussions of such a catastrophe.”

Although he cited many factors as causes for the “catastrophe,” such as “climate change,” the obvious problem is obviously Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is a problem for two reasons.

The first and perhaps most obvious reason is that the Russian invasion has impeded the growing season in the Ukraine, one of the world’s chief growers of wheat, as farmers have a much tougher time planting and reaping crops if tanks cut across their fields, artillery shells smash rows of crops to bits, and fields are reduced to ash or mud by airstrikes and marching feet.

That in itself is problematic, but isn’t the only issue, some allege. The other alleged issue is that the West’s sanctions on Russia in the wake of the invasion have upended food, fuel, and fertilizer markets. Though diesel and fertilizer can be obtained, they’re more expensive and so farmers will have harder times planting and reaping the vast amounts of crops they have had in past years.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken didn’t agree saying, “The sanctions that we’ve imposed on Russia collectively and with many other countries exempt food, exempt food products, exempt fertilizers, exempt insurers, exempt shippers.”

Still, the Russians are keeping goods off of world markets because of anger over sanctions, making the problem worse.

Guterres isn’t the only one to warn of a food crisis. A Pennsylvania farmer recently went viral for making much the same point saying in his post, “Well, most people don’t know corn for instance, is in cornflakes and corn syrup. Soy beans are in all sorts of products that wind up in your local grocery stores. So, when you don’t have enough corn or you don’t have enough wheat, or you don’t have enough soy beans, those things, those are major items that we need to make all of these other products. These products are not going to be in your local grocery stores like we’ve been used to.”

For so many Americans we’ve enjoyed lots of food and our country hasn’t faced a food shortage since the Great Depression, and most of those people are no longer living. Hopefully, we won’t be faced with a food shortage, but it is a possibly with the condition the world is now in.

And the Biden administration hasn’t taken any major actions needed and is the major factor for the mess our Country is in.

