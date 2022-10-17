Tyson Foods Moving Chicago Employees to Arkansas Headquarters Away from Dangerous GunZone of Chiraq

Tyson Foods, one of the world’s largest meatpacking companies, announced on October 5 that it will be relocating corporate employees to its Springdale, Arkansas headquarters beginning in phased portions in 2023.​

About 1,000 Tyson Foods employees in Chicago; Downers Grove, Illinois; and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota offices will be affected, according to a press release. Derek Burleson, Public Relations Director of Tyson Foods also wrote that no layoffs are associated with the announcement and the company will provide workers relocation assistance.



Tyson’s said in their announcement, to accommodate the move, there will be an expansion of its Springdale campus, which will include indoor and outdoor spaces. The move will foster closer collaboration, enhance team member agility and enable faster decision-making, positioning the company to win with its team members, customers, and consumers.

It will also include a number of features to “enrich” team members’ work experiences by “accelerating change and innovation through diverse and dynamic spaces including state-of-the-art technology.”

Donnie King, President and CEO, of Tyson Foods said, “Tyson’s diverse portfolio of products and brands provides us with an unmatched strategic advantage to serve our customers. Bringing our talented corporate team members and businesses together under one roof unlocks greater opportunities to share perspectives and ideas, while also enabling us to act quickly to solve problems and provide the innovative products solutions that our customers deserve and value.”

The Tyson Foods story began in 1935 when John T. Tyson started the company in Springdale, Arkansas. Tyson Foods is a modern, multi-national, protein-focused food company producing approximately 20% of the beef, pork and chicken in the United States in addition to a portfolio of food under the Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, BallPark®, Wright®, Aidell’s® and State Fair® brands.

