TYRANNY: House Kicks Marjorie Taylor Greene Off of Committees (VIDEO)

The Democrat lead group of socialists in the House of Representatives voted on Thursday evening to remove Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee duties after some things she said in 2018 hurt their feelings.

The 230-199 vote was Dem lead, but had 11 Republicans who jumped ship to vote with the Democrats and turn their backs on their constituents and party.

Greene took to the House floor to defend herself.

News organizations “can take teeny, tiny pieces of words that I’ve said, that you have said, any of us, and can portray us as someone that we’re not,” she said. She added that “we’re in a real big problem” if the House punished her but tolerated “members that condone riots that have hurt American people” — a clear reference to last summer’s social justice protests that in some instances became violent.

Greene was on the Education and Labor, and Budget, committees.

“If any of our members threatened the safety of other members, we’d be the first ones to take them off a committee,” Pelosi angrily told reporters. She said she was “profoundly concerned” about GOP leaders’ acceptance of an “extreme conspiracy theorist.”

“The party of Lincoln is becoming the party of violent conspiracy theories, and apparently the leaders of the Republican Party in the House today are not going to do a damned thing about it,” said Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass.

Though Trump left the White House two week ago, his devoted followers are numerous among the party’s voters, and he and Greene are allies. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., hopes GOP victories in the 2022 elections will make him speaker. Republicans could undermine that scenario by alienating Trump’s and Greene’s passionate supporters, and McCarthy took no action to punish her.

McCarthy recently attacked the President before flying unannounced to Florida to try to kiss his ass to get his help for the 2022 elections.

Instead of getting America open for business, Democrats are trying to take Marjorie Taylor Greene off of committees and working to Impeach the 45th President Donald J. Trump..



They don't care about Americans, they care about hurt feelings and partisan politics. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 5, 2021

One things for sure, the Republican Party is in for a rude awakening as conservative influencers from across America are working to put candidates in place all over the nation to primary those who didn’t stand with them or the America First agenda.

Thanks to the Associated Press for helping to contribute to this article.

