TYRANNY: 9TH Circuit Court of Appeals Rules THERE IS NO RIGHT TO CARRY – Either Openly or Concealed in Public, Real Life Nightmare for 7 States

The National Rifle Association (NRA) just issued a tweet claiming that the horrifically liberal and left leaning 9th Circuit Court of appeals has declared in a case that there is no inherent right to carry a concealed weapon listed in the constitution.

Apparently these liberal tyrannical hacks have never even read the constitution of the United States.

“The US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit just ruled that THERE IS NO RIGHT TO CARRY – either openly or concealed in public. This ruling impacts RTC laws in AK, HI, CA, AZ, OR, WA, & MT. This was not an NRA case but we are exploring all options to rectify this,” the tweet noted.

The ruling comes as the Democrats are using their thin majority to try to instill gun control legislation and the Biden regime is pushing it amid a couple of shootings over the last week. Of course the leftist media mob has been pushing White Supremacy, which is an outright lie to try to push this agenda. Their narrative exploded in their faces when he Colorado shooter ended up being Syrian Immigrant Ahmad Al-Aliwi Al-Issa.

The details are still scarce, but it’s a scary time for Americans living on the west coast, as we all know criminals do not obey gun laws.

“We are considering a range of levers, including working through legislation, including executive action,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. “That has been under discussion and will continue to be under discussion.”

BREAKING: The US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit just ruled that THERE IS NO RIGHT TO CARRY – either openly or concealed in public.



This ruling impacts RTC laws in AK, HI, CA, AZ, OR, WA, & MT.



This was not an NRA case but we are exploring all options to rectify this. — NRA (@NRA) March 24, 2021

Fox News added:

Biden, addressing the shooting that occurred in Boulder, Colo., and that left 10 dead, said Tuesday he didn’t “want to wait another minute, let alone an hour” to act on gun violence. A shooting six days earlier left eight dead in Atlanta, Georgia.

He didn’t mention potential executive action but implored the Senate to pass a series of House bills that would close loopholes in background checks. He also urged Congress to ban “assault weapons.”

“I got that done as a senator. It brought down mass shootings, we can do it again,” Biden said during remarks at the White House. “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again.

“These are bills that received votes with both Republicans and Democrats in the House. This is not and should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue that will save lives, American lives. And we have to act. We should also ban assault weapons in the process,” Biden said.

The Associated Press added:

Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday in an interview with CBS News that Biden would not exclude taking executive action on gun control measures, but “if we really want something that is going to be lasting, we need to pass legislation.”

Republicans have fired back, including freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who accused the administration — and rightfully so — of politicizing the recent shootings.

“Joe Biden has wasted no time politicizing the attack in Boulder yesterday by calling for an assault weapons ban & other infringements on our Second Amendment,” Boebert wrote on Twitter.

Joe Biden has wasted no time politicizing the attack in Boulder yesterday by calling for an assault weapons ban & other infringements on our Second Amendment. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 23, 2021

“While some elected officials have already started using this shooting to advance a political agenda, I refuse to do so,” Boebert said in an earlier statement. “I will not blame society at large for the sick actions of one man and I will not allow lawbreakers to dictate the rights of law-abiding citizens.”

Thanks to the liberal idiots in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, law abiding citizens and gun owners in the western United States have a huge mess on their hands, as they have now made an unconstitutional ruling towards the 2nd amendment.

