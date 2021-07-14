News

TX Governor Takes Blowtorch to Biden’s Disinformation Campaign About TX Voter Integrity Law

Matt Couch July 13, 2021

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has had enough of the Biden administration and their massive disinformation campaign about the votes happening with the Texas state legislature.

Biden has a pattern of spreading misinformation & he’s at it again today. The #txlege is passing a law that EXPANDS early voting hours & prevents mail-in ballot fraud. Texas is making it EASIER to vote & harder to cheat.

“President Biden and the Democrats must stop the misinformation. Texas is very simply making it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

Watch the full video below of Abbott addressing the Biden administration.

WATCH:

What are your thoughts America, is he right?

Matt Couch

