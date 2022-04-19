Two Women Impregnated by Transgender Woman in New Jersey Prison (Newsflash, its’ a DUDE)

According to about 75% of “lesbians” that say, “they were born that way” have admitted to having sexual relations with men, even some who claim to be women, when they are around women. So many women, whether labeled lesbian or transgender, are ending up have normal sexual relations.



In the latest example, two female prisoners in New Jersey have become pregnant after having consensual sex with a transgender inmate. A transgender woman identified as Demi Minor has impregnated two female inmates at an all-women prison in Clinton, New Jersey. The women are serving jail terms at the Edna Mahan Correctional facility.



Demi Minor admitted she was responsible for the two women’s pregnancies via the website Justice 4 Demi, which she (or he) operates from the prison.



The spokesman for the New Jersey Department of Corrections, Dan Sperrazza, told journalists on Friday that the women became pregnant after “consensual sexual relationships with another incarcerated person.”



Edna Mahan houses 27 transgender prisoners, and over 800 women altogether. It is not known at this point how far along the two inmates are, and whether they plan to continue with their respective pregnancies. An investigation has been launched.



The correctional facility began to house transgender women, including those who have not undergone gender reassignment surgery when they were transferred to the facility last year. This came as part of a settlement following a 2019 lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and a transgender woman who complained she suffered from abuse in a men’s prison.



Edna Mahan is the only women’s prison in the state that does not require transgender inmates to proceed with reassignment surgery in order to be housed.



ACLU legal director Jeanne LoCicero defended on Tuesday the policy, saying it ensured the rights of trans prisoners were not violated. “The policy also offers a greater protection for transgender, intersex, and nonbinary people in state prisons, most importantly by housing them based on the gender they identify with rather than by sex assigned at birth.”



Inmates can provide information about their gender identity at any time during their incarceration, under the policy. Other protections include single-cell housing while final housing determinations are being made; being able to shower separately from other inmates; the right to have input into housing decisions and to appeal those decisions, and a prohibition of physical examinations to determine an inmate’s genital status.



“While DOC cannot comment on any specific disciplinary or housing decisions that may be considered in light of these events, the Department always reserves all options to ensure the health and safety of the individuals in its custody,” Sperrazza said.

In 2021, two Edna Mahan prisoners filed a lawsuit seeking for the gender identity policy to be revoked, after they were allegedly harassed by transgender prisoners.



The union representing correctional officers at the facility issued a statement decrying the policy allowing transgender females to be incarcerated at Edna Mahan.



“We opposed this policy change believing it would be detrimental to the general population of female inmates being housed at Edna Mahan and also bring added stress to our correctional police officers assigned to this institution,” the union’s president told NJ.com.



This is one of those scenarios where most of us can say, "I told you so."



My God, what are we allowing to happen in this country. Please pray for this nation and its survival and pray that we turn back to the one who created all of us.

