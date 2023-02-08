Two-Time NASCAR Champion Arrested in Mexico Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison [VIDEO]

One of NASCAR’s biggest stars was arrested last month while being detained in Mexico while returning from vacation in Cancun.

Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Champion was held by Mexican authorities, but why?

In a press release that was put out over the weekend, the Mexico Prosecutor General’s Office said that a Nevada man, identified as “Kyle Thomas B,” was arrested in the country after a handgun was found in his possession.

Authorities said the weapon contained hollow-point bullets.

Busch has since confirmed in a statement posted on Twitter that he was the individual responsible.

“In late January, Samantha and I enjoyed a several-day vacation in Mexico,” Busch said. “When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport. I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.”

“Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing my handgun into Mexico,” he continued.

“When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina,” Busch added. “I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed.”

Busch is currently involved in his first season with Richard Childress Racing, the team he joined after the 2022 season ended, along with his time with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch raced as recently as Sunday in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, finishing in third place.

Mexican Officials sentenced Busch to 3.5 years in prison and fined him $1,100, it is unknown how Busch will be able to serve his sentence, and it’s not likely that will ever happen as he’s a U.S. citizen.

Busch is currently preparing for the Daytona 500, which will serve as the official start of the 2023 NASCAR season on February 19.

Busch made no mention of a prison sentence in his statement.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



