TWO-TIERED JUSTICE SYSTEM: Steve Bannon Found Guilty on Two Contempt of Congress Charges

Steve Bannon has faced the corrupt D.C. Justice system and lost his battle in what has became an insane two tiered justice system in America.

Bannon was found guilty and convicted on two contempt of Congress charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the sham House Committee investigating the unarmed insurrection on January 6, 2021 that saw grandmas and truck drivers wandering around the Capitol Rotunda.

Bannon, 68, was convicted after a four-day trail in federal court in liberal and corrupt Washington, D.C. One count for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena. The Jury of 8 mean and 4 women who were all against Bannon deliberated for just under three hours.

Bannon of course received a letter from President Trump and before the hearing offered to testify before the committee, but the liberal Judge in the case denied his request and pushed towards the trial and prosecution does, again proving and showing the two tiered justice system. Republicans go to jail, Democrats go home. It’s absolutely astonishing and absurd at this point in America.

Bannon faces up to two years in federal prison when he’s sentences on Oct 21. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail.

Bannon had initially argued that his testimony was protected by Trump’s claim of executive privilege, however the partisan House panel and the Justice Department ran by liberal Merrick Garland contend that such a claim is dubious because Trump had fired Bannon from the White House in 2017 and Bannon was a private citizen when he was consulting with then-President Trump in the run-up to the incident on Jan 6.

Bannon’s lawyers tried to argue during the trial that he didn’t refuse to cooperate and that the dates “were in flux.” They pointed to the fact that Bannon had reversed course shortly before the trial kicked off — after Trump waived his objection — and had offered to testify before the committee.

In closing arguments Friday morning, both sides re-emphasized their primary positions from the trial. The prosecution maintained that Bannon willfully ignored clear and explicit deadlines, and the defense claimed Bannon believed those deadlines were flexible and subject to negotiation.

Bannon was served with a subpoena on Sept. 23 last year ordering him to provide requested documents to the committee by Oct. 7 and appear in person by Oct. 14. Bannon was indicted in November on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, a month after the Justice Department received the House panel’s referral.

Bannon’s attorney Evan Corcoran told jurors Friday in his closing arguments that those deadlines were mere “placeholders” while lawyers on each side negotiated terms.

Corcoran said the committee “rushed to judgment” because it “wanted to make an example of Steve Bannon.”

“The defense wants to make this hard, difficult and confusing,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Vaughn in her closing statement. “This is not difficult. This is not hard. There were only two witnesses because it’s as simple as it seems.”

Once the motion was made the defense rested its case without putting on any witnesses, telling Nichols that Bannon saw no point in testifying since the judge’s previous rulings had gutted his planned avenues of defense. Among other things, Bannon’s team was barred from calling as witnesses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or members of the House panel. David Schoen said Bannon “understands that he would be barred from telling the true facts.”

The fact that the judge denied Bannon’s defense is eye opening to how corrupt Washington, D.C. and those in power truly are.

Thanks to our friends at the AP for contributing to this article.

