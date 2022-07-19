Two Republican Senators Introduce Bill to STOP Funding of Federal Transportation for Abortions

According to a report by the Daily Caller, two Republican Representatives, Buddy Carter from Georgia and Elise Stefanik of New York introduced legislation on Thursday that would prevent federal funding for transportation to get an abortion.

The new legislation, titled the Defunding Abortion Transportation Act, says that states cannot provide non-emergency medical transportation funds (NEMT) to transport individuals to receive an abortion, according to a copy of the bill obtained by the Daily Caller. The introduction of the bill comes over concerns that the Biden administration will declare that non-emergency transportation can be used to transport individuals to receive abortions and that it could even be used to pay for transportation across state lines.

In late June, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Xavier Becerra said that President Joe Biden’s administration was considering helping transport women across state lines for abortion access. Vice President Kamla Harris added that the administration was looking into possible “vouchers for travel” for women to access abortion.

Representative Carter told the Daily Caller before introducing the legislation, “The Biden is gearing up to fund interstate travel for people seeking abortions. That is wrong. The Defunding Abortion Transportation Act will put guardrails inplace to prevent the federal government from subsidizing the death of unborn children. Democrats’ abortion agenda, which allows for taxpayer-funded, elective abortions up until the moment of birth, is extreme and must be reined. in.”

Representative Stefanik also emphasized to the Daily Caller, “Taxpayer dollars should never fund abortions. As the Biden administration attempts to subsidize access to states like New York run by Far-Left governments that continue to enable taxpayer-funded abortion on demand, I’m working to protect life by prohibiting states from providing transportation across state lines to terminate the life of the unborn.”

​You can read the bill here:

According to a Wall Street Journal report last Tuesday, U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will transfer pregnant migrant women across state lines for abortions after they have been detained in states where abortions is not allowed.

