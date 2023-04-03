TWITTER VERIFICATION FEES WON’T BE PAID BY WHITE HOUSE WHILE THEY SPEND BILLIONS ON UKRAINE

Elon Musk’s announcement that Twitter will start removing legacy verified check marks and offering verification only to those who pay for it using Twitter Blue, the platform’s new subscription service, prompted the White House to say they will not cover the cost of verifying the official Twitter profiles for its staff.

The charge of the verification process by Twitter costs a whopping $8 a month, but is too expensive for the White House, although they have afforded $30 billion in aid funds to Ukraine according to the Department of Defense, since Russia’s invasion of that country in February 2022.

While celebrities and government officials have long relied on Twitter’s verification system to protect their accounts from being impersonated, Twitter’s decision to charge for verification has raised concerns about who will be able to afford the cost of verification and who will not, such as the Biden administration.

According to an internal email from White House director of strategy, Rob Flaherty on Friday afternoon, he told staffers, “It is our understanding that Twitter Blue does not provide person-level verifications as a service. Thus, ablue check mark will now simply serve as a verification that the account is a paid user.”

Flaherty continued, “Twitter’s enterprise service, Verification for Organization, does appear to provide organization-association verification. There are ongoing trials for the program that we are monitoring, but we will not enroll in it.”

The White House has emphasized the importance of verification in allowing its staff to communicate with the public on behalf of the administration. The combination of verification with designated Twitter profiles helps ensure that the public can trust the messages being conveyed. However, with the cost of verification now being passed on to users, it remains unclear how this will affect the ability of government officials and others to communicate with their audience on Twitter.

We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for content in this article.

