Twitter Temporarily Suspends Matt Couch’s Account, Gives No Reason Why..

The censorship Gestapo of Big Tech is at it again, this time suspending one of our own, Matt Couch’s Twitter account.

Couch has no idea why he was suspended for 12 hours, and there was literally no reason given.

Conservative attorney and political commentator Eric Matheny chimed in with a series of tweets about Couch’s suspension.

Matt sends his regards. pic.twitter.com/scwrO1a8xb — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) September 21, 2021

Couch was attending a school board meeting tonight, which he was slated to speak. Yet the tyrants wouldn’t let him speak without wearing a mask, Matheny posted his statement, and we’ve added his official statement as well.

“I was slated to speak at the Rogers Public School Board Meeting tonight in Rogers, Arkansas. They would not allow me in without a mask. I have said for 18 months to take off your masks, and I will hold firm in my beliefs. Therefore I was unable to speak tonight as scheduled. We must hold to our values and principles and hold firm. I’ll have a statement on this matter tomorrow morning.”

Matt Couch was slated to speak at the Rogers Public School Board Meeting tonight in Rogers, Arkansas. They would not allow him in without a mask. Matt has said for 18 months to take off your masks, and he will hold firm to his beliefs. Therefore he was unable to speak tonight. — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) September 22, 2021

So which tweet pissed off the powers that be that Matt put out? Was it one of these bombs of Truth he slung?

If abortion isn't murder, then why is it a Double Homicide when a Pregnant Woman is killed? — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) September 20, 2021

By the time most of you are ready to stand up, it’s going to be too late… — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) September 21, 2021

I'm so old I remember when vaccines actually stopped you from catching diseases… — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) September 21, 2021

Facebook is banning people for sharing the Project Veritas HHS Whistleblower video..



This is what a Tyrannical and Totalitarian State looks like America…



We are there… — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) September 21, 2021

Masculinity isn't Toxic… The Absence of it is..



Weak men are abusive and spiteful..



Strong, Masculine Men are Protective and Loving..



The World is backwards! — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) September 21, 2021

We could go on forever slinging the truth bombs that our boss, or Head Chef as he refers to himself at The DC Patriot puts out on a daily basis. You get the gist. The real question is, when are the spineless cowards in Washington, D.C. who claim to represent their constituents going to do anything about the fact that ONLY the truth gets censored now in America?

Comment below, we’d love to hear our thoughts!

