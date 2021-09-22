Twitter Temporarily Suspends Matt Couch’s Account, Gives No Reason Why..

The censorship Gestapo of Big Tech is at it again, this time suspending one of our own, Matt Couch’s Twitter account.
Couch has no idea why he was suspended for 12 hours, and there was literally no reason given.
Conservative attorney and political commentator Eric Matheny chimed in with a series of tweets about Couch’s suspension.
Couch was attending a school board meeting tonight, which he was slated to speak. Yet the tyrants wouldn’t let him speak without wearing a mask, Matheny posted his statement, and we’ve added his official statement as well.
“I was slated to speak at the Rogers Public School Board Meeting tonight in Rogers, Arkansas. They would not allow me in without a mask. I have said for 18 months to take off your masks, and I will hold firm in my beliefs. Therefore I was unable to speak tonight as scheduled. We must hold to our values and principles and hold firm. I’ll have a statement on this matter tomorrow morning.”
So which tweet pissed off the powers that be that Matt put out? Was it one of these bombs of Truth he slung?
We could go on forever slinging the truth bombs that our boss, or Head Chef as he refers to himself at The DC Patriot puts out on a daily basis. You get the gist. The real question is, when are the spineless cowards in Washington, D.C. who claim to represent their constituents going to do anything about the fact that ONLY the truth gets censored now in America?
