Twitter Suspends Pastor Greg Locke for 7 Days for Stating His Opinion and Facts About Billionaire Bill Gates

Big tech censorship is at it again, this time censoring one of America’s largest pastoral voices. Pastor Greg Locke was suspended for 7 days by the tech giant Twitter for stating his opinion and backing it up with facts about billionaire Bill Gates.

Locke hammered Bill Gates with the following tweet:

“Bill Gates is a murderous lunatic that openly and plainly said he would lower the population by using vaccines. That’s not conspiracy. That’s his own mouth testifying against him.”

Locke’s not wrong, because that’s exactly what Gates has stated, and he’s been on the record many times as doing so.

I know what you’re thinking if you are a liberal reading this. Show me the proof of Bill Gates talking about population control, so here’s just a few examples.

Here’s Gates talking about vaccines and population control, you can’t make this up, thus proving Locke’s point.

For his efforts for speaking his mind and backing it up with facts, Pastor Locke has now been given a 7 days suspension from Twitter. Meanwhile, there’s still pornography and trafficking running rampant on Twitter, and they do nothing about it. Twitter can’t even stop Instagram spam Direct Messages from happening, but they have time to censor one of America’s most beloved pastors.

What are your thoughts America? Tired of Big Tech yet? When will it end?

5 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...