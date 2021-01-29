Twitter Suspends Facebook Insider with Project Veritas, President of Hartwig Foundation for Free Speech

For Immediate Release:



On Thursday January 28th, 2021 around 3pm EST Twitter suspended the account of Ryan Hartwig with the handle @RealRyanHartwig https://www.twitter.com/RealRyanHartwig

Here is the video he released discussing his suspension: https://rumble.com/vddjip-twitter-suspension-whats-next.html

Ryan believes he was suspended because he shared an affiliate link to PocketNet.App, a decentralized blockchain social media website. Here is the link he shared.

He received an email from Twitter stating the following:

“Your account, realryanhartwig has been suspended for violating the Twitter Rules. Specifically, for: Violating our rules against platform manipulation and spam. You may not use Twitter’s services in a manner intended to artificially amplify or suppress information or engage in behavior that manipulates or disrupts people’s experience on Twitter.”

At the time of the suspension, Mr. Hartwig had 34.8k followers. During the last month he lost roughly 10k followers due to the documented purge of Twitter accounts after the January 6th Capitol Protest. https://reclaimthenet.org/republicans-bleed-followers-after-twitter-bans-democrats-gain/

Ryan issued the following statement in regards to his Twitter suspension: “I find it abhorrent that Twitter would suspend my account without warning. I’m the leader of a non-profit dedicating to advocating for free speech on the internet. Twitter clearly does not stand for free speech in the 21st century.”

Mr. Hartwig, who collaborated with Project Veritas to film with a hidden camera as a content moderator at Facebook, exposed bias against conservatives as evidenced in Facebook’s policy. He plans to expand his presence on alternative social media sites such as MeWe and Gab, along with Brazilian social media platforms ConservativeCore.Net and PatriaBook.

In the last 6 months, Hartwig has done nearly 100 interviews, including many interviews in Spanish and Portuguese, in places like Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Japan and South Korea.

https://www.ryanhartwig.org/recent

https://www.ryanhartwig.org/espanol

https://www.ryanhartwig.org/brasil

https://www.ryanhartwig.org/tv-and-radio

Here are the current platforms Mr. Hartwig is using:

Gab https://gab.com/RealRyanHartwig

MeWe https://mewe.com/i/ryanhartwig

Telegram Channel https://t.me/realryanhartwig

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-590523

https://patriabook.com/ryanhartwig



Ryan is currently writing a book detailing his experience at Facebook, which will be published sometime this year. For further inquiries and interview requests, please email hartwig.foundation@protonmail.com

Thank you,

Ryan Hartwig

President, The Hartwig Foundation for Free Speech

Facebook Insider with Project Veritas

BA Spanish Linguistics

ryanhartwig@protonmail.com

https://ryanhartwig.org/the-hartwig-foundation-for-free-speech/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/realryanhartwig

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/RyanHartwigOfficial

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/realryanhartwig

https://parler.com/realryanhartwig/

https://gab.com/RealRyanHartwig

https://www.ryanhartwig.org

https://linktr.ee/ryanhartwig

