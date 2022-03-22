Twitter Suspends Charlie Kirk for Calling Rachel Levine a Man for 54 Years of Her Life (He’s Not Wrong)

THIS AFTERNOON, Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk, was CANCELLED on TWITTER for “violating their rules” …in other words for telling the TRUTH!



Just this week alone, ‘The Babylon Bee’ and Charlie Kirk have both been suspended from TWITTER because they both said something that “didn’t align with TWITTER’s political rhetoric.”

Add to the list our founder Matt Couch, President Donald J. Trump, General Michael Flynn, Dr. Robert Malone, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the list is eminent, you soon will be next.



Big Tech continues to dig themselves into a deeper hole by demanding unjust censorship on their users!



If they can cancel THEM, they can cancel YOU!



We must STAND UP to Big Tech by joining platforms like GETTR or they will WIN!

Unlike Big Tech, GETTR works day in and day out to promote independent thought, real journalism, and the ability to discuss the news from every angle.



We encourage you to share your stories with the community!Charlie Kirk (@CharlieKirk11) is HERE on GETTR! Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) is HERE on GETTR! Be sure you’re following them for the latest news and information!



Share your thoughts and the stories happening in your community on GETTR today!

