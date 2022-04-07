Twitter Says It’s Working on Edit Button, It’s Most Requested Feature by Users: Do You Want One?

Twitter said on Tuesday that they will kick off internal testing on an edict function in the months ahead. More than a decade and a half into its existence, what once was unthinkable, an edit button in on the way. ​



The social media company confirmed as much Tuesday, saying that it’s been working on an edit feature since last year.Head of Consumer Product Jay Sullivan said, The company would seek input and adversarial thinking ahead of a launch of an edit feature as it could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation without time limits and transparency about what has been edited.

Twitter also posted animation showing how the feature would work.



Tesla Chief Elon Musk, who it now Twitter’s biggest shareholder, with a 9.2% active stake, started a Twitter poll on Monday asking users if they want an edit button.

Twitter did say the company was working on the edit button before Elon Musk made his most recent purchase that made him the holder of the most shares of the company with a 9.2% active stake.

