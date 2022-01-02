Twitter Permanently BANS Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for Speaking Truth as Tyrannical Big Tech Rolls On

The list of huge conservative names on Twitter being banned in the last few weeks continued, as Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is the latest victim of Big Tech bulling and tyranny.

In the last month Twitter has banned conservative heavy hitters Dr. Robert Malone, Matt Couch, and Melissa Tate just to name a few. Greene has now been added to the list.

This is a friendly reminder that the leaders of Iran, China, and Russia are still on Twitter, but conservatives who are hard working Americans who love their country like President Trump are banned.

Just like the others who were suspended, Twitter has claimed that the Congresswoman allegedly spread “misinformation” regarding the Covid-19 vaccines. You know, because big tech nerds at Twitter are much smarter than you, even though they aren’t doctors, and they don’t follow the science.

Greene’s personal account was suspended while her professional account remains. Twitter claims they acted after “repeated violations” of their policies. What policies, the fact that they act like a Gestapo and silence free speech?

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” Twitter told The Hill.

Greene responded to the ban on her Gettr account. She wrote that “When Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter,” which she did, telling supporters to go harass Trump supporters wherever they saw them and to “get in their face.”

“Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter,” which they did, touting their contributions to bail funds that set out to free BLM and Antifa rioters from jail during the summer of 2020.

“And Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani,” which yes, also happened, “but I can get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics, Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth.”

Greene made the following statement on her Telegram channel.

“That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies. They can’t successfully complete a Communist revolution when people tell the truth.

“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth.

“I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome!”

The fact that Twitter continues to silence elected officials in America is further proof that Section 230 should not be allowed to protect these tyrants any longer!

3 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...