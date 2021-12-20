Twitter Not Trusting the Science, Says It Will Penalize and Suspend Those Claiming Vaccinated Can Spread Covid-19

That’s right, Twitter’s not trusting the science, but they are definitely pushing the narrative and agenda of the governments of the world.

Twitter will begin imposing penalties on users who claim that vaccinated people can spread Covid-19, even though it’s 100% factual that vaccinated people can spread Covid-19 and get it. Elizabeth Warren fully vaccinated and double boosted just caught Covid-19 on Sunday.

“When tweets include misleading information about Covid-19, we may place a label on those tweets that includes corrective information about that claim,” the website notes in a section detailing its rules about Covid-19 misinformation. “We may apply labels to tweets that contain, for example… false or misleading claims that people who have received the vaccine can spread or shed the virus (or symptoms, or immunity) to unvaccinated people.”

Users can receive penalties up to a permanent ban, like they did to our founder Matt Couch who shared an article from the famed Dr. Vladimir Zalenko who absolutely has been right about everything Covid-19 related.

The change was made on December 2, according to a Wayback Machine archives retrieved by Reclaim the Net.

The policy contradicts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which notes that “risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection in fully vaccinated people cannot be completely eliminated as long as their is continued community transmission of the virus.”

The CDC also adds the following:

Early data suggest infections in fully vaccinated persons are more commonly observed with the Delta variant than with other SARS-CoV-2 variants. However, data show fully vaccinated persons are less likely than unvaccinated persons to acquire SARS-CoV-2, and infections with the Delta variant in fully vaccinated persons are associated with less severe clinical outcomes. Infections with the Delta variant in vaccinated persons potentially have reduced transmissibility than infections in unvaccinated persons, although additional studies are needed.

Penalties rage from a 12-hour account lock after the second strike, and a permanent suspension – or ban – on the fifth strike. Or you could just be tyrannical and indefinitely suspend someone for sharing an actual doctors interview like they did Matt Couch.

The new tyrannical guidance comes just two weeks after CEO Jack Dorsey’s Nov 29 announcement that he was stepping down to focus on cryptocurrency and leaving radical leftist Parag Agrawal as his successor.

Agrawal has red flagged many free speech advocates and constitutionalists alike with another sweeping rules change.

Sharing personal media, such as images or videos, can potentially violate a person’s privacy, and may lead to emotional or physical harm. The misuse of private media can affect everyone, but can have a disproportionate effect on women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities. When we receive a report that a Tweet contains unauthorized private media, we will now take action in line with our range of enforcement options.

Twitter changed the language to this after receiving a ton of criticism.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...