Twitter & LinkedIn Suspend Former Navy SEAL & Vets 4 Child Rescue Founder Craig Sawyer Over Covid Talk

Twitter & LinkedIn went after former United States Navy SEAL Craig Sawyer on Wednesday over his posting of CDC stats on the coronavirus. The level of tyranny and censorship from Big Tech in America is out of control. But you already knew that if you’re a conservative.

According to Sawyer, LinkedIn blocked him from making posts because he was sharing CDC stats. You read that right, he was blocked from posting on LinkedIn for sharing actual CDC stats.

If that wasn’t enough, then Twitter just suspended Sawyer for 7 days for doing the exact same thing. The level of tyrannical conservative censorship is out of control America.

As many of you have heard the late great Hank Aaron passed away last week, just two weeks after receiving the the Covid-19 vaccine. Sawyer made a post that everyone was thinking.

Sawyer made the following statement to me via text: Linkedin locked my account for posting the CDC’s own updated stat that 90% of their previous COVID cases weren’t COVID-only. No warning, no discussion, just locked. Twitter locked my account for posting the article that Hank Aaron died soon after taking the COVID vax. Gee, ya think they’re hyper-sensitive about their COVID narrative control, or what⁉️

Sawyer is just the latest conservative victim to get the boot from liberal big tech. So far big tech has booted My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, President Trump, Sidney Powell, General Flynn, Lin Wood, and countless other conservative figures they disagree with.

When will it end America?

