TWITTER FILES PART 2: Secret Blacklists, Shadow Bans, Trend Manipulations, and Everything They Swore They Didn’t Do, They Did

The Twitter files part two broke on Thursday, and in it were some things you were pretty sure they were doing, but now you have absolute proof of it. Take a look at the latest brought to us by Bari Weiss, one of the two journalists Elon Musk has chosen to break the story to the public.
Secret Black Lists actually existed, and we haven’t even got into the process that went into silencing and banning so many conservative media voices and investigators like our own Matt Couch @RealMattCouch @americafirstmg or Jim Hoft founder and owner of The Gateway Pundit over at @GatewayPundit. But Matt and Jim remain banned for some unknown reason to us.
You can see below that Bari lists Dan Bongino and Charlie Kirk, the two are part of conservative inc, and no offense but they haven’t faced real bans and scrutiny like Matt Couch, Laura Loomer, Roger Stone, Jim Hoft, and countless others. The ones on the ground were silenced and sued, and those running Twitter assisted in that, we’re convinced of it.
There is so much to dissect here, we’re not even going to give anymore comment, we’ll just let you read the thread, and decide for yourselves on this. Enjoy!
