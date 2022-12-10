TWITTER FILES PART 2: Secret Blacklists, Shadow Bans, Trend Manipulations, and Everything They Swore They Didn’t Do, They Did

The Twitter files part two broke on Thursday, and in it were some things you were pretty sure they were doing, but now you have absolute proof of it. Take a look at the latest brought to us by Bari Weiss, one of the two journalists Elon Musk has chosen to break the story to the public.

THREAD: THE TWITTER FILES PART TWO.



TWITTER’S SECRET BLACKLISTS. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

Secret Black Lists actually existed, and we haven’t even got into the process that went into silencing and banning so many conservative media voices and investigators like our own Matt Couch @RealMattCouch @americafirstmg or Jim Hoft founder and owner of The Gateway Pundit over at @GatewayPundit. But Matt and Jim remain banned for some unknown reason to us.

4. Or consider the popular right-wing talk show host, Dan Bongino (@dbongino), who at one point was slapped with a “Search Blacklist.” pic.twitter.com/AdOK8xLu9v — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

You can see below that Bari lists Dan Bongino and Charlie Kirk, the two are part of conservative inc, and no offense but they haven’t faced real bans and scrutiny like Matt Couch, Laura Loomer, Roger Stone, Jim Hoft, and countless others. The ones on the ground were silenced and sued, and those running Twitter assisted in that, we’re convinced of it.

6. Twitter denied that it does such things. In 2018, Twitter's Vijaya Gadde (then Head of Legal Policy and Trust) and Kayvon Beykpour (Head of Product) said: “We do not shadow ban.” They added: “And we certainly don’t shadow ban based on political viewpoints or ideology.” — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

There is so much to dissect here, we’re not even going to give anymore comment, we’ll just let you read the thread, and decide for yourselves on this. Enjoy!

8. “Think about visibility filtering as being a way for us to suppress what people see to different levels. It’s a very powerful tool,” one senior Twitter employee told us. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

10. All without users’ knowledge. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

12. The group that decided whether to limit the reach of certain users was the Strategic Response Team – Global Escalation Team, or SRT-GET. It often handled up to 200 "cases" a day. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

14. This secret group included Head of Legal, Policy, and Trust (Vijaya Gadde), the Global Head of Trust & Safety (Yoel Roth), subsequent CEOs Jack Dorsey and Parag Agrawal, and others. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

16. One of the accounts that rose to this level of scrutiny was @libsoftiktok—an account that was on the “Trends Blacklist” and was designated as “Do Not Take Action on User Without Consulting With SIP-PES.” pic.twitter.com/Vjo6YxYbxT — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

18. Twitter repeatedly informed Raichik that she had been suspended for violating Twitter’s policy against “hateful conduct.” — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

20. The committee justified her suspensions internally by claiming her posts encouraged online harassment of “hospitals and medical providers” by insinuating “that gender-affirming healthcare is equivalent to child abuse or grooming.” — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

22. When Raichik told Twitter that her address had been disseminated she says Twitter Support responded with this message: "We reviewed the reported content, and didn't find it to be in violation of the Twitter rules." No action was taken. The doxxing tweet is still up. pic.twitter.com/tUeaBP1bS4 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

24. Six days later, in a direct message with an employee on the Health, Misinformation, Privacy, and Identity research team, Roth requested more research to support expanding “non-removal policy interventions like disabling engagements and deamplification/visibility filtering.” pic.twitter.com/lqiJapHjct — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

26. He added: “We got Jack on board with implementing this for civic integrity in the near term, but we’re going to need to make a more robust case to get this into our repertoire of policy remediations – especially for other policy domains.” — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

28. The authors have broad and expanding access to Twitter’s files. The only condition we agreed to was that the material would first be published on Twitter. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

30. Watch @mtaibbi for the next installment. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

